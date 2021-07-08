Get ready for a fiesta…

There’s no shortage of top ladies’ nights around town, but one that always seems to be busy is Dulce Maria at Toro Toro. Every Monday between 7pm and 11pm, girls are invited to enjoy drinks and food, served alongside upbeat tunes and great vibes.

Keeping things fresh, Toro Toro has revamped its ladies’ night offering, to help curate your evening exactly as you wish. Now, ladies can choose from two tempting packages; both of which offer food and drinks at the Grosvenor House venue.

The first option is priced at Dhs125 and offers unlimited bubbles for two and half hours, along with a choice of one plate from the ladies’ night menu. Dishes on the ladies night menu include guacamole, crispy calamari, tuna or salmon ceviche, chicken tacos. crispy prawns, and more.

If you fancy a bit more bang for your buck, opt for the second package which includes a set menu of one hot and two cold bites along with three perfectly mixed cocktails, priced at Dhs175.

Everything about the place has a Latino vibe, from the staff to the food, the beats and even the interiors. It’s your chance to visit South American without leaving Dubai, and immerse yourself in Latin culture for a night.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mondays, 7pm to 11pm, from Dhs125. @torotorodubai