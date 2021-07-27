Bringing Santorini vibes to Dubai…

Is it just us, or does it feel like everyone’s sunning themselves on the shores of Santorini right now? If you’re not one of the lucky ones but are still looking to get a piece of the Grecian pie, we have something for you.

Lively Greek restaurant Opa is bringing back its summer brunch, for guests to enjoy once per month. The brunch is inspired by ancient Greek mythology giving guests the opportunity to savour the true essence of Greek nature on the second Friday of each month.

The next one will be taking place on Friday August 13, so clear your calendars and get ready to transport to the islands for a solid four hours. The four-course set menu includes dishes such as tzatziki, spicy feta dip, hummus with crispy lamb, calamari kalamaki, grilled Cypriot halloumi, tomato carpaccio, and Greek salad.

Main courses include pastitsio, grilled baby chicken, and lobster orzo while for dessert, there’s OPA baklava sundae, armenoville, and a variety of sorbet selections.

Expect an upbeat vibe from start to finish, with a live DJ spinning tunes throughout the brunch, as well as Opa’s signature show performances. The soft drinks package is priced at Dhs245, while for house drinks it’s Dhs350, or upgrade to the bubbles package for Dhs395.

Opa, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Friday August 13, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 357 0557. opadubai.com