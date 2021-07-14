Sponsored: Pass the popcorn…

Are you an avid cinema goer, movie buff and popcorn picker? What if we told you that watching the latest movies could win you tickets to one of Dubai’s coolest attractions, as well as promotional discounts and fantastic deals?

Reel Cinemas and KidZania have teamed up to offer you just that with their ‘Movie Magic’ promotion. It comes as part of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), which is back from July 1 to September 4, with brilliant deals and discounts citywide.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s what is up for grabs…

Attractions

Every time you watch a movie at Reel Cinemas at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, between July 15 to 31, you’ll get a free ticket to one of Dubai’s coolest attractions – the At The Top viewing deck at the Burj Khalifa.

There are approximately 1500 complimentary vouchers up for grabs including visits to At The Top, Burj Khalifa, dinner at a Vida restaurant, a free seat upgrade to Reel Cinemas Platinum Suite, or a DXB Summer Combo which includes favourite movie snacks such as a slushy, chocolate, popcorn and ice cream.

Nights out

Swap your usual restaurant date and get snuggled up with your other half in front of a movie at Reel Cinemas. If you book the fun-dine in experience, with food served right to your cinema chair, you’ll get 25 per cent off.

There are also special combo tickets for a Girls’ or Guys’ night out, if it’s a group of four or above.

One for the little ones

It’s the school summer holidays which means you’ll be looking for plenty to keep the little ones entertained. Enjoy a fun-filled family day out with a movie at Reel Cinemas and then let them go wild at Kidzania for Dhs249 on all experiences, Dolby, Dine -in, Junior and Platinum (Sunday – Thursday) across all Reel Cinemas locations.

Give your kids a surprise with mascots of some of their favourite movie characters such as Space Jam, KidZania, Modesh and Dana, who will be stationed outside movie screens.

Fun activities

To be in with a chance to win vouchers, you can play fun games, such as ‘Lights, camera, run’, in which you play movie director stuck inside his own movie, and through motion, you must run in place or jump to avoid obstacles within the movie to help him get out. You’ll find this in Reel Cinemas at Dubai Mall.

There’s also a fun gif video game to play, and free popcorn when you celebrate your birthday at Reel Cinema.

Guests can purchase a weekly pass to enjoy all Reel Cinemas experiences at Dhs249 for four experiences, Dolby, Dine -in, Junior and Platinum (Sunday to Thursday) across all Reel Cinemas locations.

You’ll find Reel Cinemas and KidZania at various locations citywide…

Find out more here.

Images: Supplied