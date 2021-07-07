The multicultural attraction will run for 167 days…

Everyone’s favourite winter pastime, Global Village, will be returning for its 26th season later this year, with even more to look forward to. From October 26, 2021 to April 10, 2022, Global Village will welcome visitors from across the UAE and beyond.

As Dubai’s top multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, Global Village will bring together kiosks, food stalls, retailers and entertainment from across the globe.

For 167 days, visitors can enjoy an abundance of attractions, dining options, and shows for the whole family, as well as a one-stop shop for clothing, homewares, accessories, gadgets, spices and so much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Village القرية العالمية (@globalvillageuae)

The destination will also see a new addition added to its offering, in the form of a brand new fountain.

“Last year we created Fiesta Street which proved to be a great success for the kiosks that were positioned in that area. This season we have planned major enhancements to the street that runs between the Main Stage and Carnaval with a beautiful new fountain feature, seating area and photo opportunity for great family memories,” said Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer, Global Village.

For any businesses interested in being a vendor at Global Village, kiosks are available with low rent, free amenities and no trade license necessary. Entrepreneurs can get more information and register their interest on the Global Village website.

Global Village Dubai, October 26 2021 to April 10 2022. @globalvillageuae