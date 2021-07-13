Sponsored: There will be a sandpit, kids’ playground and amazing games…

Dubai summer is well and truly here, which means we’re looking for plenty fun of things to do indoors. Just in time, annual event Dubai Summer Surprises is back from July 1 to September 4 with amazing activations, deals and discounts in hotels, restaurants and malls across the city.

To celebrate the massive occasion on the Dubai calendar, popular Dubai Festival City Mall will be going beach-themed, with amazing prizes for you to win. The main atrium will be turned into a ‘beach’, complete with a free sand pit, free kids’ play area and cool games for you to get involved in.

When we say ‘amazing prizes’, we mean amazing. No less than nine people will have the chance to win a Dhs20,000 gift card for Dubai Festival City Malls. A winner will be announced every week for nine weeks, so there’s plenty of opportunities to win big.

To be in with a chance you’ll need to: spend Dhs300 in Dubai Festival City Mall (you can validate your receipts by stamping them at the service desk); register on a portal; then play three special ‘skills’ games. Anyone who completes all three games will automatically win a Dhs50 Festival City Malls Gift Card and be entered for the Dhs20,000 gift card draw.

Dubai Festival City Mall will be celebrating Dubai Summer Surprises with massive IMAGINE show displays, complete with lights, laser beams and music in the tune of “Dubai Kawkab Akhar” until September 4.

Over the nine-week course of Dubai Summer Surprises, you’ll find some amazing deals, discounts, savings and fun at Dubai Festival City Mall, which is home to thousands of retail shops and restaurants.

Dubai Festival City Mall, Crescent Road, Dubai Festival City, open Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: 800 332. dubaifestivalcitymall.com

