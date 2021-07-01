Sponsored: Also, you can get 40 per cent off tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts…

It’s certainly been a strange year for travel, so there’s never been a better time to explore the amazing places on our doorstep right here in the UAE. If you’re looking to get out of Dubai, why not book a staycation in its neighbouring Emirate, Ras Al Khaimah?

One for the adventurers, Ras Al Khaimah is home to some of the UAE’s top attractions including Jebel Jais Flight and Jais Sky Tour, the Suwaidi Pearls Farm, numerous hiking trails, golf clubs, beautiful beaches, water sports and so much more. Of course, its also home to some fabulous hotels.

Throughout the summer Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is inviting you to come and stay with its amazing WANASA (an Arabic word meaning happiness and joy) summer campaign.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has teamed up with Dubai Parks and Resorts, to offer you 40 per cent off tickets when you book a three night-or-more staycation in any participating four or five star hotels. It includes visits to Legoland, Motiongate and Bollywood Parks.

You’ll also get the chance to win some amazing Ras Al Khaimah experiences, room upgrades and more. Upon check-in, you’ll be given a WANASA ‘Book. Scratch. Win’ card, with prizes including free tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts, golf trips, guided tours of the city, dining discounts and plenty more.

Children aged 12 and under can stay for free too.

Ras Al Khaimah is offering free return Covid-19 PCR testing to any international visitors who stay for two or more consecutive nights in the emirate, until September 30. This free testing can be accessed at RAK Hospital and RAK Medical Centre in Al Hamra Mall.

The amazing hotels participating in the special summer offer include:

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Doubletree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

The Cove Rotana Resort

Marjan Island Resort & Spa

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

Jannah Hotels & Resorts Ras Al Khaimah

Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah

Doubletree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah

Bin Majid Beach Resort

Bin Majid Beach Hotel

Ras Al Khaimah Hotel

Royal View Hotel

Action Hotel Ras Al Khaimah

Mughal Suites

City Max Ras Al Khaimah

From its idyllic beaches to the striking mountains, fantastic hotels and varied restaurants, there are so many reasons to visit Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information or to book your trip check out visitrasalkhaimah.com (English) or visitrasalkhaimah.com (Arabic)

