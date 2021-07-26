Sponsored: Three hours of unlimited drinks and tapas from 8pm to 11pm from Dhs99…

Popular beach club Zero Gravity has launched a brand new ladies’ night with live music and DJs every Tuesday during the summer months inside its cool new two-storey ‘Surf Shack’ bar pop-up.

‘Martes Ladies Night’ features three hours of unlimited tipples and tapas, including Spanish flatbreads, Tortilla Espanola, Turkey croquettes, Churros and endless ice cream from 8pm to 11pm for just Dhs99 (ladies) and Dhs199 (fellas).

A circular ‘island stage’ in the centre of the bar presents live music in the round from one man music machine Martin Go. Effortlessly layering guitar loops and velvety smooth vocals, Martin has to be seen, and heard, to be believed. His three serenading sets are guaranteed to leave the crowd wanting more. And they’ll get more as Zero Gravity’s resident DJs pump it up from 11pm until the early hours.

So ladies, gather your girl friends, best friends or your boyfriend and enjoy the eats, treats and beats from your seats at Martes Ladies Night every Tuesday with Martin Go. For the best tables, advance booking is recommended, with walk-ins welcome subject to current capacity.

Table reservations recommended, up to a maximum of 10 guests per table. Walk-ins welcome subject to capacity.

Martes Ladies Night, Zero Gravity (inside), Tue 8pm to 1am (unlimited F&B 8-11pm), Dhs99 (ladies), Dhs199 (fellas). Tel: (0)4 399 0009 or Tel: (0)55 500 9111. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Supplied