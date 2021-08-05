Great ways to not lose your cool…

We’ve passed the mid of August but humidity levels are still high. While you can reach for an ice-cold drink to help you cool off, here are a few delicious meals that will also do the trick.

Here are 5 fun and tasty new concepts to try this summer

Summer truffles

Where: Social by Heinz Beck

If you like your summer meals with a heavy sprinkling of luxe, Social by Heinz Beck’s five- and seven-course summer truffle menus are just the ticket. Flying in from Umbria, Italy’s largest producer, these truffles are the stars of Social’s chef de cuisine Francesco Acquaviva’s hot new offerings.

Social by Heinz Beck, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Sat 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs55 (five courses), Dhs700 (seven courses). @socialbyheinzbeck

Arabic tiger prawns

Where: Topgolf

Fuel up post-Topgolf session with these juicy harissa marinated jumbo prawns (Dhs210). You get five of these bad boys to eat solo or with mates, and it’s served alongside a citrus and sumac salad.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Sun to Wed 10am to 1am, Thur 10am to 2am, Fri and Sat 9am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 371999. topgolfdubai.ae

Floating breakfast

Where: Address Beach Resort

Floating food is certainly making a splash on Instagram; folks naval deep posing beside their floating breakfast tray in a hotel pool. But if you’re not going on a summer holiday, bring the summery travel vibes to you, with Address Beach Resort’s new floating brekkie.

Address Beach Resort, daily 9am to noon, Dhs498 per tray (serving two). Tel: (0)4 8798866. @addressbeachresort

Natsu tasting menu

Where: 99 Sushi Bar

Meaning summer in Japanese, the new natsu tasting menu pays homage to toro, the premium fatty bluefin tuna. The exciting menu also features shrimp carpaccio, soft shell crab, Australian wagyu maki, and just a mere 13 delicate dishes total.

Address Downtown Dubai (and Four Seasons in Abu Dhabi), Dhs899 per couple. Tel: (0)4 5472241. @99sushibaruae

Le Sirenuse specials

Where: Scalini Dubai

Celebrating the zest of summer, Scalini Dubai launches a menu of seasonal specials, including fresh burrata served on a bed of pink paradise tomatoes, diced bluefin tuna with chopped avocado, and Paccheri seafood special with sautéed clams, mussels, calamari, and prawns in a light cherry tomato sauce topped with bottarga.

Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah, daily from noon, from Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 3490068. @scalinidubai

Images: Supplied