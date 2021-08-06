Sponsored: A local get-away that really gets you away…

Though just 90 minutes drive from Downtown Dubai, Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort really is a world apart. The Fujairah-based resort is surrounded by fresh Hajar Mountain air, dreamy blue Indian Ocean waters and the serenity of a life lived at a slower pace.

It’s partly because of this charming contrast that the resort proves such a popular pick as a UAE staycation jaunt. But there are many more reasons to come and visit these dreamy shores, here are just seven of our favourites.

It’s a little foodie haven

There’s a total of eight different restaurants to explore at Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, each offering their own culinary allure.

Highlights of the scene include the beachfront Gonu Bar & Grill, which offers a special ‘Oyster and Bubbly’ promotion for just Dhs88, and if that’s not your thing, you can still dive into refined dining with signature dishes such as wagyu beef and freshly caught local fish; Sapore invites you to indulge in the romance and covetous carbs of authentic Italian cusine, where you can pair the culinary flair with wines from around the world for just Dhs149 per bottle; Taste combines the cookery books of two Asian gastronomic titans, India and Thailand — here you can enjoy fragrant curries, delicate dim sum and exciting fusion dishes.

You can get some great deals on stays right now

Just because you live that luxury life in Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, doesn’t mean you have to pay those luxury prices. Room rates start at just Dhs735. We recommend checking out their Instagram page to see exactly what that gets you @lemeridien_alaqah.

It’s closer than you think

Being just 90 minutes from Dubai, Fujairah with its chocolate box mountains and secluded coast represents the ultimate balance of ‘distance from’ the bustling crowds and ‘distance to’ the check in desk.

Vitamin-sea comes guaranteed

The resort sits on 290 metres of gorgeous private beach with direct access to the Indian Ocean and is just a short snorkel away from the abundant coral reef of the Fujairah coast.

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort also offers an exhilarating collection of water sports activities including banana boat rides, jet skis and scuba diving with the on-site diving centre.

Chill or thrill – you decide

Whether you’re looking for adventure and excitement or a place to recharge the batteries Fujairah’s Le Méridien has the facilities for you. Guests can luxuriate in one of the largest swimming pools on the East Coast, or take a self-care day with a pampering appointment at the Spa al Aqah.

Hungry for something more exciting? The resort’s amenities include the opportunity to chase birdies on a crazy golf course, take a highway to the danger zone with a game of beach volleyball, or sink the eight in the sophisticated sport of billiards.

Keeping it in the family

Families will find 66 interconnecting rooms, and as an added bonus — all of them are seafacing. There’s also a dedicated Kid’s Club offering an action-packed itinerary to keep your little ones entertained between 10am and 6pm.

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Anajaimat, Dibba Road, Fujairah. Tel: (09) 244 9000, lemeridien-alaqah.com

Images: Provided