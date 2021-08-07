Sponsored: Performances, indoor theme parks, shopping deals and much more…

The 24th Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) offers shoppers the chance to take part in 10 weeks of sensational retail opportunities as the city’s world-famous malls and stores welcome residents and visitors with huge deals, mega promotions and incredible entertainment each day until 4 September. Here’s a look at what to look out for this week…

Modesh World

One of the region’s largest indoor entertainment and amusement facilities is back this summer at Dubai World Trade Centre, with a brand new look. Running until August 28 children are welcome to join Modesh and his new friend Dana explore their lagoon world. Expect a family-friendly theme park experience with rides, games, retail, f&b experiences and more.

Back to School – Jumbo promotion

Fancy a chance at winning Dhs25,000 to put towards school fees? Jumbo is offering one lucky winner just that. All you need to do is spend Dhs1,000 or more on laptops, tablets, desktops during the promotional period, and your name will be entered in the raffle, plus a change to win a Microsoft Surface Laptop every day. For more information on these amazing Back to School offers, visit jumbo.ae/back2school.

Back to School – Mall promotions

Spend over Dhs200 at any participating mall to receive a digital raffle coupon (via email and SMS). The raffle takes place on September 4 with 20 winners each receiving a Dhs5,000 cash prize. Participating malls include: Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Khail Gate Community, Burjuman centre, Binsougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudon Community, Oasis Mall, Shurooq Community Centre, Reef Mall, Time Square Centre, Union Cooperative Al Quoz, Wasl Vita, Dar Wasl, Wasl 51, Souk Madinat, Crown Mall and Central Mall.

Sunidhi Chauhan in concert

Sunidhi Chauhan will be performing on August 27 at Coca-Cola Arena. The show titled ‘Beintehaa’ is sure to bring fans a performance they will never forget. With her powerful vocal range, Sunidhi impresses her audience with powerful renditions of her top hits, including Beedi, Mehboob Mere, Deedar De and more. Doors open at 8pm and the show begins at 9.30pm. For more information, visit coca-cola-arena.com

Modesh Scholarship

Spend Dhs200 at participating Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall and Circle Mall) to be one of 10 winners of incredible scholarships worth Dhs25,000. The Modesh Scholarship promotion is open to everyone whether you are in school or university doing an online course or want to enroll in an institute or academy. It’s the perfect opportunity to reach your educational goals.

Modesh and Dana, everyone’s favourite friendly characters, will also make special appearances throughout DSS, including at Nakheel Mall on 16 August.

Step, shop and win at Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall

Step into surprises, prizes and rewards while you shop at The Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall this summer, from 19 August to 4 September. Track your steps with STEPPI and visit The Dubai Mall to redeem them for super savings across your favourite health and fitness brands, along with the chance to win amazing prizes, in partnership with STEPPI and Dubai Summer Surprises. Build up your step count to climb up the live leaderboard and, before you know it, you could be competing to win a host of fantastic prizes, including Emaar Gift Cards, Fitbit devices, and a grand prize of Dhs10,000 in cash. Download The Dubai Mall app to take part or visit campaign.steppi.com/mydss-step-shop and Download the STEPPI app to find out more.

The Rose and the Sky Performance

Embark on an adventurous hunt for a magical rose at Ibn Battuta Mall. A story told through song, dance and aerial acrobatics, The Rose and the Sky chronicles a man’s restless search for an enchanted flower to help him fly. Catch the free live performances from 26 August to 4 September at Ibn Battuta Mall from 3pm, 4.15pm, 5.30pm and 6.45pm.

Images: Supplied