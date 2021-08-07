Red, amber, green, go-go-goooooo…

If you’re down for a little adventure this weekend, we’ve got a route all mapped out.

Thursday, August 5

New at the cinema this week

The Suicide Squad. If you’re looking for a sign to go back to the cinema again. This is it. Whether it’s a sequel or a reboot to the 2017 film is almost irrelevant. It’s just a brilliant (although definitely not kid-friendly) movie. Helmed (and written by) the superhero story Midas man, James Gunn; the casting is in with a shout for best in genre — it sees Margot Robbie reprising her highly watchable incarnation of Harley Quinn; Idris Elba is rumbling with gruff cockney swagger as the squad’s reluctant pointman, Bloodsport; John Cena acting his little toilet seat helmet off as a ‘douchey Captain America’; the action sequences are stunning; the dialogue is scintillating; the humour is precisely the pitch of genuinely witty comic banter that has been forever missing from DC Movies; and the premise of bad guys gone good, albeit temporarily and for the wrong reasons, is just an unashamedly pleasurable farce to chew popcorn to.

Tickets: Book now

There’s a double helping of gastronomic galavanting available at Urban Kitchen on the weekend. On Thursdays, their ‘best of Pan-Asia’ night is a veritable all-star multinational line-up of Eastern cuisine. It’s a bargain too, taking place between 7pm and 10.30pm — the soft beverage package is just Dhs180 (Dhs270 for house). And on Fridays… we brunch of course. Prices for Urban Kitchen’s Extraordinary Friday Brunch start at Dhs270 (Dhs400 for house) and guests are treated to an international assembly of world food dignitaries and desserts. All rise for the united taste-stations of yum stuff.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Fri brunch 12.30pm to 4pm. dusit.com

Friday, August 6

Proof: There is such thing as a free brunch

Smother yourself in sunscreen, because the brand new Au Soleil Friday brunch at Le Meridien Abu Dhabi’s Latest Recipe is bringing all the summer vibes. In addition to offering a red hot family-friendly ambiance, and a fully international collection of brunch munch classics, it’s also offering an absolute scorcher of a price promotion. You can get 2-for-1 on their soft and house brunch packages. Soft is just Dhs229 and house is a bargain at Dhs349 but those costs are split in half when two dine together. There are multiple live cooking stations, offering flame-grilled barbecued prime cuts and ocean-fresh seafood, there are countless odes to the humble carb — Pizza, pasta, ooddles of noodles, sliders, spring rolls, dim sum and then some tasty salad options.

Latest Recipe, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Fri between 1pm and 4pm, soft Dhs249, house Dhs349. Tel: (02) 644 6666, marriott.com

Gel-art-o

Between August 5 and 18, art and ice cream combine in a stunning combo of taste and eye-twitching visuals thanks to the special Dyce pop-up at Ice Cream Lab. These ‘Gram perfect Burj Cone-lifahs are available courtesy of Abu Dhabi Culinary’s ‘Summer of Ice Cream’, a series of events celebrating the love of everyone’s favourite frozen cheat treat.

Near Corniche, 203 Hamdan Bin Mohammed St – Al HisnAl HisnAl Markaziyah West, August 5 to 18. Tel: (02) 546 5166, @icecreamlabmena

Saturday, August 7

Credit where credit is due

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is currently running a summer staycation deal that is certainly in the running for best-in-class. The ‘from Dhs699’ per room night price includes a stay for two adults (and up to two children), pool, beach and Volt fitness centre access — but the win that puts the true value beyond any doubt is the Dhs600 back per night you get to spend as credit “across all restaurants, bars, lounges and in-room dining”. You can even use it against the cost of the (frankly spectacular) Fairmont Friday Brunch.

Valid until September 30, 2021, for bookings and full terms and conditions please visit fairmont.com

Yas Marina has got buns hun

Select restaurants of Yas Marina are offering tickets to the bun show this August with a series of offers centered around burgers. Diablito, for example, has a spicy little number to tempt you into covetous carb consumption. You can enjoy their cheddar burger, which comes topped with a fried egg, red onion chutney, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, lime mayo, pickle and all that sass alongside a house beverage for Dhs75. Fuego.

Diablito, Yas Marina, until Aug 31. Tel: (02) 565 1175, @diablito_yasmarina

Glamour and Ritz

Enjoy one of the city’s largest and most luxurious outdoor pools for only Dhs150 per adult on weekdays, with Dhs100 back as food and bev credit. It’s Dhs250 for weekends, but you get a chunky Dhs200 back to drop on delicious food and drinks.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, daily 7am to 7pm, from Dhs150. Tel: (02) 818 8888. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Images: Provided/Getty