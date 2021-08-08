Mega things for a mega city…

Innumerable surveys point to Abu Dhabi being one of the safest cities in the world. But we, the residents, know it’s also one of the most futuristic, intelligently equipped, beautifully-beached, culinary-rich, culturally diverse funtropolises out there too. And here’s your guide on how to make the most of it, this week.

Sunday, August 8

Kidding around

The Galleria takes its mission to entertain and inspire all age groups, very seriously. And there is an exceptionally strong collection (16 restaurants in fact) of the retail mega-project’s casual eateries offering free kid’s meals with paying adults. Check out all the deals here at thegalleria.ae/magazine/kidseatfree

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 10pm. thegalleria.ae

Suite disposition

Staycation deals at Le Royal Meridien have always been some of the best value holidays in the city. But the ‘Eat for your Sleep’ might just be the suitest of the lot. Book an overnight stay in a suite from just Dhs750 and you get the whole lot back as credit to spend on drinks and dining in the resort’s selected restaurants. All of it. The whole Dhs750. And it applies to every night you spend there. Eat to sleep, sleep to dream, wake up and do it all over again.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Kalifa Street. Tel: (02) 674 2020, @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Monday, August 9

Yogi bairns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bodytree Wellness Studio (@bodytreestudio)

Elite wellness outfit, Bodytree is offering mummy and baby yoga sessions. Enjoy gentle exercises for your wee ones, to aid with digestion, relaxation and the all important mental currency of sleep. Mummy’s workouts are designed to help with all those postnatal pains and strains, but however strong your salutations, powerful your poses or ‘at one’ with the namaste you might be… Your newborn will likely be able to out-flex it all.

Bodytree Studio, Hazza’ Bin Zayed the First St – Al Manhal, Mon 10am to 11am, Dhs80. Tel: (02) 443 4448, bodytreestudio.com

Ok Boomah

Head to Boomah, the region’s first owl cafe, for a great view of an adorable set of hooters. After cleaning your hands with a special owl-friendly hand sanitiser, you’ll be free to interact with the 10 species of owls there. And you needn’t be concerned about their well-being, don’t be as they are cared for by a team of highly skilled owl specialists. These same specialists are on hand to ensure the interactions with the birds and guests are safe. The owls are also free to fly at night, and because the cafe only opens at 2pm, they get a proper lie-in during the day.

Boomah, Next to AlSeef Village Mall, open daily 2pm to 10pm. @boomah.ae

Tuesday, August 10

A palace of learning

One of the capital’s most fascinating cultural hubs, Qasr Al Watan AKA ‘Palace of the Nation’ — has added the option of informative self-guide audio tours (Dhs20) to its experience. Available in English, Arabic, German, Russian and Chinese, the tours of rare insights into the enchanting exhibits and architecural features. The popular Palace in Motion Sound and Light show (adults Dhs25, kids Dhs12), is still available to catch on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. An extravaganza that illuminates stories of the past, present and future of the nation.

Qasr Al Watan, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, everyday 10am to 8pm, Palace and Garden ticket Dhs60 adults, Dhs30 for children under 17, audio tours Dhs20. Tel: (600) 544 442. qasralwatan.ae

An egg-shell-ent way to start your day

It’s easy to see the sunny-side with Alba Terrace’s limitless breakfast. Enjoy two hours of glorious morning gourmet for just Dhs95, anytime between 7am and midday, every day of the week. Highlights include the French toast with blueberry compote and smashed avo and poached egg on seeded bread.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, Dhs95. Tel: (02) 208 0000. editionhotels.com

Wednesday, August 11

Half price food for the dudes

Stratos is the revolving restaurant in Abu Dhabi with a 360-degree view of the city landscape and the Arabian Gulf. They have a deal for the gents every Wednesday with a cool 50 per cent off on main courses and three select beverages which can be enjoyed over three hours. It runs from 7pm to 10pm. Don’t forget to make a reservation before you head on over. Looking for something more gender-inclusive? The (tower) high ‘Tippling’ tea is available with an adult beverage upgrade for Dhs125 Tuesday to Saturdays (2pm to 4pm).

Stratos Revolving Lounge & Bar, Le Royal Meridien Hotel, Abu Dhabi. Gents night every Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel:(0)2 695 0490. @stratosabudhabi

Rice, rice baby

Where are all our biriyani fans at? If your answer is not ‘India Palace’ — we recommend you get yourselves there immediately, for a genuine basmati party. There’s a Biryani Khass festival simmering across all of the brands 12 UAE locations, with special deals on dishes including Noor Mahal(Dhs42), Raan (Dhs150), Shahi Jheenja(Dhs79), Lucknow Murg (Dhs46), Subzi Qabuli (Dhs36) and Coorg Murgh (Dhs46).

India Palace, all venues across UAE (including ADNOC head office, Mushrif Mall, Deerfields Mall, Dalma Mall, Mazyad Mall), available until end of August 2021. Tel: (0)2 02 644 8777. indiapalace.ae

Images: Getty/Provided