Jumeirah Village Circle expands its hospitality options with the launch of a brand new hotel in the community. The First Collection Jumeirah Village Circle is pipped to open in September 2021, with 491 guest rooms and suites.

The four-star hotel promises an expansive swimming pool, spa, gymnasium and sundeck, as well as some exciting dining concepts. Santè Ria will be a cool, vibrant South American restaurant, with outdoor seating overlooking JVC.

You’ll also find family-friendly venue Village Bistro, offering à la carte menu and international buffets, plus the Terrace Pool to enjoy drinks or snacks, and regular barbecue themed nights. We’re told that another exciting concept will be coming soon to the 40th floor.

“Jumeirah Village Circle is one of Dubai’s most in demand residential communities, but has very limited options in terms of licensed, midscale restaurants to cater to the residential supply,” said Mark Patten, VP of Food & Beverage for The First Collection.

“The restaurants at The First Collection Jumeirah Village Circle will meet this demand in the area by offering exciting dining experiences, great food quality and value for money.”

The hotel is ideally positioned ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai, due to its location approximately 20 minutes from both the Expo site and Dubai’s beachfront.

The First Collection Jumeirah Village Circle is the first hotel under The First Group’s new lifestyle brand, with more to open in the future

Images: Provided