Keep your eyes peeled for a new dining spot on the seafront…

If you’ve been near to Dubai Harbour recently, you’ll have seen that the project is developing at super speed. With many exciting openings planned for the man-made island, we’re excited to bring you one of the first restaurant announcements.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, an Italian restaurant offering prime seafood, will open its doors later this year. Dubai Harbour will be home to the most advanced cruise terminal and the biggest marina in the region, so you can expect a nautical influence in the waterfront restaurant.

The restaurant’s interiors will have terrazzo-style tiles, and floor to ceiling glass windows to offer views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina skyline. Inspired by southern Italy, the spot will showcase the best of Italian seafood, amongst rows of berthed yachts.

Menu highlights include a plethora of fresh seafood dishes, from ricci di mare and red prawns from Mazara del Vallo in Sicily, to a daily catch. Quality is the focus of each dish, with ingredients and produce imported from Italy.

L’Amo is a project brought to you by Sunset Hospitality (the team behind Black Tap, Drift Beach Dubai, Luigia and more) and Mine & Yours Group (who will soon be opening Chic Nonna in DIFC).

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group, says: “We are pleased to add L’Amo Bistro Del Mare to our growing portfolio of lifestyle and hospitality concepts. Dubai’s dining scene hosts many Italian restaurants, but very few make seafood their main attraction.

“Signature seafood dishes will be the star at L’Amo, and a unique location, great service, and hospitality will complete the experience. It is a wonderful partnership with Mine & Yours Group that will further boost our dining division.”

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour, opening winter 2021. @lamobistrodelmare