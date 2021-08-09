Enjoy craft brews, smoked meats, live football and entertainment…

What do you get when you combine a casual pub atmosphere, live music, epic golf course views and a brilliant happy hour? Why, Phileas Fogg’s of course. Since it opened in March 2021, the huge bar and restaurant complex, has won many a fan, from families to sports fans and those in search of a fun spot for a tipple.

Make sure to head there this weekend as a three-day beer festival is taking place (in celebration of the long weekend), where you can enjoy craft brews, smoked meats, live football and entertainment. If you love beer and cider, this one is for you, with the opportunity to sample 55 craft beers from over 15 countries.

‘Brewfest’ will take place in The Arena By Phileas Fogg. Football fans will remember this area being home to a buzzing atmosphere for the Euro 2020 games that took place this summer. You can visit any day from Thursday, August 12 to Saturday, August 14 between 2pm and 2am. It’s Dhs199 for five craft brews.

Not only will you be able to selection of stouts, IPA’s, ales, pilsners, ginger ale and ciders from Australia, Japan, India, South Africa, Scotland the USA, but you’ll also be able to munch on the perfect accompaniment – smoked meat fresh from the BBQ, such as short ribs, BBQ chicken, beef brisket, sausages, ribs and more.

The venue is vast, boasting a large indoor bar and restaurant, kids playground, The Arena – an amphitheater-style area with a stage and a giant TV screen. It’s casual and fuss-free – the kind of place you can turn up to in flip flops and shorts, and no one is going to give you the side-eye.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily, ‘beerfest’ runs, from Thursday, August 12 to Saturday, August 14 between 2pm and 2am . Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

