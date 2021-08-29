Sponsored: A great spot to spend time with loved ones on a Saturday afternoon…

Nola Eatery & Social House is a nightlife spot located in Cluster P in JLT. Don’t let the size nor the location fool you as this gem has picked up the award for favourite bar in the What’s On Awards Dubai twice in a row.

The New Orleans-inspired bar is a hit for many reasons: the great drink deals, a popular ladies night and of course the food that pays homage to its namesake city – Louisiana. While the spot is buzzing after sundown, the American restaurant is also a must-visit during the day so shoot it to the top of your list for a Saturday lunchtime visit.

The bar is filled with classic leather couches and intimate seating areas but if you want more cosy vibes, head to the cosy enclosed garden area – a top spot to spend time relaxing as you catch up with family or friends over delicious Southern comfort food.

So, What’s On the menu?

The well-varied menu brags a number of starter items, sliders, salads, burgers and more packed with plenty of flavour and soul.

Fans of cajun will particularly be excited with a number of standout dishes. Highlights included bayou shrimp beignets (Dhs70) that are baked and flavoured with cajun spices, seafood jambalaya (Dhs79) – which is a bowl of spicy creole rice packed with seafood and chicken sausage and more.

Love fried chicken? There is a cornflake chicken (Dhs79) on the menu which is a healthier take on the classic fried chicken. It comes with a zucchini and parmesan waffle.

After an enjoyable meal, you can stick around while enjoying the great vibes and chatter until happy hour which runs daily from 5pm to 8pm. Given the fact that it is easy to while away the hours here, your visit may just end when the restaurant closes.

As it’s popular, do make a reservation before you head on over.

Nola Eatery & Social House, Armada BlueBay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai. Open daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 399 8155. nola-social.com

Images: Nola Eatery & Social House