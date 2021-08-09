Sponsored: Slip ‘n’ slides, early morning hikes, animal encounters and more at JA Hatta Fort Hotel this summer…

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Dubai’s only mountain resort has introduced an extensive range of new indoor and outdoor activities perfect for adventure seekers and families looking for a fun-filled and thrilling escape from the city.

While there’s plenty of hiking and cycling opportunities across Hatta, within the resort you’ll find plenty to entertain the whole family, including slip ‘n’ slides, archery, trampolines, bouncy castles, family movie nights by the pool, board games and interactive painting sessions.

But the fun doesn’t stop there; children can also take part in several animal encounters with rabbits, tortoise and deer, while also enjoying pony rides throughout the day.

Elsewhere, you’ll find extended pool times with cool drinks and delicious snacks (Gazebo Pool is open from 8am to 8pm, while the Rock Pool remains open until 10pm).

Book your summer getaway now using the special promo code “JASUMMER” and enjoy up to to 40 per cent off your stay.

Offer is valid until September 30, 2021.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta, summer promotion available until September 30, 2021. jaresortshotels.com/ja-summer

