The one-man play has a life-affirming message for everyone…

September is a rather busy month for The Junction with plays being held nearly every weekend. Kicking the season off is Every Brilliant Thing, a play by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe presented to you by H72 Productions.

Every Brilliant Thing is an uplifting play about love, life and family that addresses a very important and relevant subject – mental health.

The play follows the story of a little boy as he seeks to help his mother who is battling chronic depression. He embarks on a mission to list every brilliant he can think of that makes life worth living from ice cream, coffee, the smell of rain and so on. As the child grows, so does the list.

The intimate, interactive experience draws the audience in to be contributors to the progress of the narrative. At the end of the play, you will walk out with one message that will allow you to see the beauty of life even on your darkest of days.

Gautam Goenka, Artistic Director of The Junction and Founder of H72 Production who is the sole actor on stage stated that he fell in love with the message of the play which is both something universal and identifiable with everyone. He added, ‘I hope we can impress upon the audience that everyone struggles at some point in their lives, and that its ok to feel stuck, but more importantly that there are several reasons to go on!’

Live music will also accompany the play which will add a beautiful new dimension. Satyen Chandiramani, the production and music consultant for the play hopes that the play will ‘remind people about the importance of relationships and bonds that help us get by on the not so bright days.’

Seema Kunder, the Production Manager added on stating, ‘I think a world-event like the pandemic has pushed us all to the edge and situations of desperation. This play is for anyone who has struggled with or helped a loved one deal with mental health issues.’

Want to see the play? Every Brilliant Thing is being performed on September 2, 3 and 4 at 7.30pm at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue.

Tickets cost Dhs100 per person and can be booked here. Do note, all ticket holders must be fully vaccinated and need to carry vaccination proof to attend.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. thejunctiondubai.com

Images: H72 Production