Homegrown kids social app Play:Date and Dubai based podcast Friday’s Child have partnered with Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali to launch a series of free educational parenting events for families in the UAE.

The monthly community events, hosted by Peta Al Akawi (below left), have been carefully curated to educate parents and offer them access to a wide range of infant, child and parenting experts at zero cost.

Titled ‘The Festival Plaza Meaningful Family Club Powered by Play:Date’, the series of events kickstarts on Saturday, August 21 2021 from 10am to noon, with expert guest Cecile de Scally (below right), lead parent educator at Malaak Mama & Baby Care, aka The Baby Whisperer.

As well as offering an informative workshop, Cecile will be answering attendees’ questions during a live Q&A. Host Peta will also be conducting a live interview with Cecile so attendees can learn more about her experience and how she helps families in the UAE.

This first event will be held at Ming’s Chamber, a new Asian-fusion concept, located on the first floor of Festival Plaza. All attendees will be eligble to enjoy an exclusive brunch package at Ming’s Chamber after the session.

These events will take place on the second Saturday of every month, and will offer a different expert guest each month.

Shamim Kassibawi, Founder & CEO of Play:Date said: “In keeping with our growth strategy of being able to give back, this series of events have been conceptualized to provide families with tools and sufficient information to boost their parenting skills. It serves as a safe space for parents to have open-minded transparent conversations, voice their parenting concerns, and discuss vital topics with our experts.’’

August 21 (and every second Saturday of each month thereafter)

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, part of the Al-Futtaim Group, Sat 10am to noon, free. dubaifestivalplaza.com/home, or follow @dubaifestivalplaza, @playdateworld and @xfridayschildx.

Images: Supplied