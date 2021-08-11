Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority announced the news…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free parking in Dubai on Thursday, August 12, due to it being a public holiday for the Islamic Hijri New Year. This means that those who work a normal Sunday to Thursday week will have a three-day weekend.

Parking in Dubai is free on Fridays so there are two full days of free parking to enjoy. This does not apply to multi-level terminals. Parking fees will be reinstated on Saturday, August 14. Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from August 12 to 13, with services resuming on August 14.

RTA has also announced revised timings for public buses, metro, trams and marine transport.

Metro

The Dubai Metro service will be running on the Red and Green Lines from 5am to 1am (the next day) on Thursday, August 12.

Tram

The Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am to 1am (the next day) on Thursday, August 12.

Bus

Dubai’s main bus stations, such as Gold Souq, will operate from 4.50am to 12.30am (past midnight), with the Al Ghubaiba Station in service from 4.15am to 1am. Sub-stations, such as Satwa, will start from 4.30am to 11pm. Route C01, however, will be operating around the clock.

Image: Getty