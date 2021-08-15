There are ten cool hotels where the discount is available…

The summer is drawing to a close and if you want to book a last minute staycation or vacation, it’s an excellent time to do it. JA Resorts & Hotels is celebrating its 40th birthday and to celebrate, the group is offering 40 per cent off stays at ten of its fantastic hotels in Dubai, the Maldives and the Seychelles.

Whether you’re enjoying one last holiday with the kids before its back to school or you just want that dreamy summer vacation, there’s a hotel to suit everyone, from the JA Hatta Fort hotel in Dubai to JA Enchanted Island Resort in the Seychelles.

You can take advantage of 40 per cent off the best available room rates at JA Resorts & Hotels until September 30, 2021. You’ll need to book online and use the discount code JASUMMER to avail the discount.

The hotels and resorts included are JA The Resort Dubai (JA Palm Tree Court, JA Beach Hotel, JA Lake View Hotel), JA Hatta Fort Hotel Dubai, JA Oasis Beach Tower and JA Ocean View HotelDubai, The Manor by JA Dubai, JA Manafaru Maldives, and JA Enchanted Island Resort in the Seychelles.

If you’re staying in Dubai, you could stay at JA The Resort, which boasts six swimming pools, an 800 metre stretch of private beach, golf, horse riding, water sports and plenty of restaurants. Or, be surrounded by nature and impressive landscapes at the JA Hatta Fort Hotel Dubai.

For that picture-perfect beach vacation, the Seychelles or the Maldives will never disappoint. The JA Enchanted Island Resort in the Seychelles is a boutique hotel boasting private villas, where you’ll gaze out across the crystal blue waters like something out of a postcard.

jaresortshotels.com

Images: Provided