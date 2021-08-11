Sponsored: Who knew Dubai was such a city of book worms?

Due to popular demand, the Festival Plaza Book Club is now approaching its sixth instalment. It’s the ideal opportunity to gather with other like-minded book fans for a discussion on the ‘book of the month’. This time it’s Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens.

On Saturday August 28, 2021, host Sarah Hedley Hymers will be joined by novelist Jessica Jarlvi. The pair will discuss not only the book at hand, but also Jessica’s fascinating career.

Her debut novel, When I Wake Up, was selected “Book of the Year” by Magrudys in 2018, and featured on bestseller lists in the US and Australia. Her latest psychological thriller, What Did I Do? deals with mental health and human trafficking.

Born in Sweden, Jessica has lived in the UK, the US and the UAE, and has worked in publishing and PR. A former Montegrappa Prize winner, she has an MA in Creative Writing and is currently teaching journalism and creative writing while working on her next novel.

Join Sarah and Jessica at Jamaica Blue, located on the first floor of Dubai Festival Plaza mall at 10.45am, ready to kick off the discussions at 11am. All attendees will be able to enjoy a 30 per cent discount on the menu during the event.

You’ll also be able to redeem exclusive offers on the Festival Rewards app such as 20 per cent off on all books from Booktopia. The book of the month for September will also be announced at the event along with exciting goodie bags from Festival Plaza.

Registrations for the August event are open now, so be quick to secure your slot. You can do so by visiting dubaifestivalplaza.com.

If you want to connect with more readers in Dubai, join the Festival Plaza Book Club Facebook group where you can have further discussions outside of the events.