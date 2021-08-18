Brands include Olaplex, Kerstase, Aveda, Davines, Murdock, The Grey, Patricks and Glamglow…

There’s nothing like that fresh post-salon glow when your mane or makeup is at its best, from soft shiny hair to dewy make up. Now, you can get all of those salon feels from home as a brand new online beauty shop has just launched.

Say ‘hello’ to BeautyTribe, a site that is dedicated to all of your beauty needs. It stocks a range of products hand-picked by industry experts from the UAE’s leading salon brands; Sisters Beauty Lounge, 1847, Trevor Sorbie, Jet Set, and N.Bar.

These products include well-known brands such as Olaplex, Kerstase, Aveda, Davines, Murdock, The Grey, Patricks and Glamglow. You can even get 15 per cent off your first order when you use the code BEAUTY15 upon checkout, and it’s valid until the end of August.

You won’t need to wait around a few days to get your hands on your new goods either as there’s guaranteed delivery within two to four hours if you live in Dubai, and one to two days delivery in any other UAE emirate.

BeautyTribe is big on you getting the right products for your skin or hair type. You’ll be educated about these products and there will be plenty of consumer reviews so you can ensure you’re buying the right thing for you.

