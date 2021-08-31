If you haven’t tasted this humble dish before, you most certainly should try it now…

Hidden away in a spot in Al Karama, O’ Pao serves up an all-time popular Indian snack – Vada Pao.

Now, the Vada Pao is perfect just as it is, but this hidden gem has elevated the humble snack to a whole new level and has added a sprinkle of gold to it – 22 Karat gold to be exact.

For those of you who haven’t tasted this delicious Indian snack before, it is a vegetarian fast food dish native to the state of Maharashtra.

The ‘vada’ is a deep-fried potato dumpling placed in between a sliced bread bun called pao. Slathered inside the bread are chutneys and a green chilli (or two), for a spicy kick.

But the gold vada pao created here at O’Pao is a tad different, and not just because of the gold that covers the vada dumpling.

The vada, apart from the potato, is filled with cheese and imported French truffle butter. It is then covered in premium quality French imported 22 Karat golden leaves. And yes, it’s edible.

Slathered inside the pao is a homemade mint mayonnaise dip. Yum!

The vada pao is served in a mystical wooden carved box complete with nitrogen smoke for that cool ‘Gram photo. Your meal comes with a side of sweet potato fries and refreshing mint lemonade.

Head to Al Karama to try it yourself for Dhs99. It is located behind Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street.

O’Pao, Al Karama, behind Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 526 0355. @opaodxb opaodxb.com

Images: O’ Pao