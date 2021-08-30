Farewell, Il Faro…

It’s a sad day in the Dubai today, as we bring you the news that one of Dubai’s brilliant Italian restaurants is closing its doors. Il Faro has been a staple in Palm Jumeirah’s dining circuit for a number of years, thanks to its stellar ladies’ night and laid-back brunch.

The restaurant announced its departure on social media, along with the news that it will be dropping the price of some of its signature dishes and drinks.

“We sincerely thank you for your loyalty to Il Faro and, as a special token of our appreciation, we are delighted to offer a wide range of two-for-one deals on all antipasti, pizza and pasta dishes, and selected drinks at Dhs25, daily from Sunday, 29 August to Tuesday, 31 August… It has been our pleasure to serve you,” the post read.

Famed for its epic pizzas, Il Faro has launched a two for one offer for the next two days, so grab your bestie and make the most of the reduced prices.

You have until 11pm on Tuesday August 31 to make the most of this brilliant date night spot, which is open today and tomorrow from 12pm to 11pm. You can make a booking by calling (0)4 568 3137.