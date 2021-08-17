Sponsored: Staycays start at just Dhs320…

Just a short drive from Downtown Dubai and gifted with uninterrupted Gulf views, Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island provides the ultimate out-of-emirate staycation experience.

And with the arrival of the stunning new Hampton by Hilton in July, there’s a new world of wonder to explore down on those private shores.

Deals on feels

You can get involved with all the dreamy desert island getaway vibes from an extraordinarily good value Dhs320. Those booking a stay before August 31 get an instant prize, and kids below 12 years of age stay and eat for free.

Facilities gonna facilitate

This outpost of Hampton by Hilton is the world’s largest, with 515 rooms (half of which can be set up as interconnecting) and so naturally, it comes with some pretty epic amenities.

There’s a deluxe ocean-facing infinity pool to slink into with an adjacent pool bar offering counter-to-lounger service on food, mixology and other staycation indulgences. The property also has its own 750 metre stretch of private desert island beach.

Relax, revitalise and re-energise with the on site wellness and beauty salon, which includes seven treatment rooms and a wet spa with separate access for women and men.

Fancy something a bit more full-on? there’s a fully kitted out fitness centre, and peak adventure is available a short drive away on neighbouring mountainside, Jebel Jais.

A family affair? Parents have the option of enrolling the little ones in kid’s fun club, letting them loose on the outdoor playground, or splashing about in the kid’s pool. If you’re on tour with over 12 year olds, there’s even a space dedicated to entertaining teenagers.

Free WiFi is available throughout the property.

Island dining

All Hampton guests enjoy daily breakfast as part of their stay, held at the modern all-day diner, Flavors.

For those that are all about that sand-between-the-toes life, there are two super convenient food truck locations, permanently parked up on the beach, providing point blank, point break dining options for gourmet snacking on the sand.

Another big gastronomic highlight is CLAW BBQ — a crab shack and grill, slung with crayfish nets and buzzing with Cajun charisma. The menu features a cavalcade of fresh seafood and flame-grilled meats, spiced to your precise preference.

There is also the H2O pool bar and The View lobby café, and the not-quite-open-yet but hotly anticipated next location for Karma Kafé (following on from the success of its highly regarded Souk Al Bahar location).

And if this all sounds right up your alley, you can go all in, by taking advantage of an all-inclusive stay.

Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island, marjanisland.hamptonbyhilton.com. Email: Reservations_1.hamptonmarjan@hilton.com, or tel: (07) 209 0000

Images: Provided