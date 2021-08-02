The stars have both teased behind-the-scenes snaps on social media…

It’s not uncommon to see world-famous stars in Dubai, but two seemed to have escaped our eagle eyes in recent times. Hollywood actors Zac Efron and Jessica Alba appear to have been filming for a new project in Dubai, according to both of their Instagram pages.

It started with a close-up shot of the pair being filmed in a black 4×4, with the location tagged as Dubai, UAE. Zac and Jessica shared the snap on their respective Instagrams, captioning with a #ComingSoon tag.

Now, more behind the scenes shots have emerged, firstly on Jessica Alba’s account. The wide angle shot appears to show her walking a blue carpet away from the Burj Al Arab helipad. A large film crew surround her and she captioned the post ‘Arriving in style’ with a UAE flag emoji.

We’re not sure if Zac Efron and Jessica Alba are sharing throwback posts, or they’re here right now filming. The clothing worn by the film crew seems to suggest cooler temperatures than what we’re experiencing now, and all of them are wearing face masks so we can estimate the shots we’re taken at the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021.

Most recently, Zac Efron posted a shot of him on a beige Vespa in a beige suit being filmed by a large camera. The background shows the backstreets of an Arabic neighbourhood, with Al Fahidi tagged in the location.

It’s not clear exactly what the pair are working on yet, but both have included #CraigGilespie in their posts. Craig Gillespie is the Australian film director behind blockbusters such as I, Tonya and recent release of Cruella.

Keep your eyes peeled for more details as we get them…

