You may have heard, but one of Dubai’s top French restaurants, La Cantine du Faubourg, recently had a makeover. The swish new space makes for the perfect location to meet, relax and enjoy time with friends.

Oozing with Parisian flair, La Cantine du Faubourg has retained its original charm and je ne sais quoi, just with fresh, modern interiors and a stunning alfresco terrace (for when the humidity subsides).

To keep you occupied throughout the week, La Cantine has put together a calendar of unmissable events that you need to try.

First up is the business lunch, running weekdays from 12pm to 3pm. Guests can enjoy a starter and main for Dhs110, or add a dessert and glass of vino for Dhs170.

On both Fridays and Saturdays, book yourself in for the legendary 105 Brunch. Pick a three-hour time slot between 12pm and 5pm and enjoy a plethora of delicious dishes.

The soft package includes mocktails and juices, priced at Dhs345. The house package includes wine, beer, sangria, Pimm’s, and caipirinhas for Dhs465 or for Dhs695, you’ll get Champagne, mimosas, and bubbly sangria.

For an elegant evening in front of the DJ booth, book a table for dinner and enjoy the full menu of a la carte treats. Highlights from the menu include honey-glazed Wagyu short ribs, salmon carpaccio and burrata with peach and cherry tomatoes.

To make yourself a booking, or find out more about everything La Cantine has going on, get in touch with the team by calling (0)4 352 7105 or email info@lacantine.ae

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 12pm to 5pm, then 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae