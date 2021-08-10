Book yourself a local getaway…

This weekend there’s another long weekend on the cards, meaning three days of relaxation time in the UAE. If you’re thinking of treating yourself to a fun break in the city, we’ve lined up a few exciting staycation deals that you won’t want to miss.

The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC

Luxe Dubai hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC has launched a special offer for UAE residents to enjoy a weekend away. Guests can enjoy a half-board experience with a discount of 30 per cent off the best available rate (Dhs900++), this includes breakfast and lunch or dinner for two adults and two children.

The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai, August 12 to 14, Dhs900++ per night. Tel: (0)4 372 2555. @theritzcarltondifc

Renaissance Downtown

Book a stay at Renaissance Downtown between June 14 and September 30 and enjoy a buffet breakfast plus a set menu for lunch or dinner and an extra 20 per cent discount on food and drinks throughout your stay.

Renaissance Downtown, Downtown Dubai, June 14 to September 30. Tel: (0)4 512 5555. marriott.com

Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai

Stunning Dubai hotel, Shangri-La, has the perfect staycation for two. Check into a luxury room, and enjoy daily breakfast, plus a 60-minute spa treatment at CHI, The Spa for two adults as well as two refreshing healthy drinks at ikandy ultralounge. Prices start from Dhs760 per night.

Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Dhs760 per night. Tel: (0)4 405 2825. shangri-la.com

Fairmont The Palm

Fairmont The Palm is offering a stellar staycation deal that is fully redeemable. When you book a stay at the cool hotel until Wednesday, September 15, 2021, for Dhs599 per night, you’ll get the entire amount back to spend on food or beverages across all open outlets and in-room dining. The hotel has twelve beautiful restaurants, including Indian, Asian and a seafood venue.

Fairmont, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 457 3580. fairmont.com

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm has teamed up with 360 degree attraction The View to offer its guests access to the destination for free. You’ll need to book a minimum of two nights to redeem the free tickets, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy a proper break while checking out the new hotel. There’s also direct access to Nakheel Mall, which has shops, restaurants, and entertainment outlets, including a 15-screen cinema.

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs675++ per night. Tel: (0)4 218 0000. stregisdubaithepalm.com