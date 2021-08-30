Make Saturday brunch plans at this beautiful beachside restaurant on Palm Jumeirah

Myrra is one of Palm Jumeirah’s newest beachside restaurants that opened earlier this year. The concept comes from the team behind popular Greek restaurant, Opa in Fairmont Dubai.

The restaurant is located at Club Vista Mare and boasts an interior and exterior space with pops of colourful floral arrangements. The weather may draw you indoors at the moment but with the cool Dubai winter approaching, the outdoor terrace will be a great spot to chill with your mates.

The restaurant has a brunch every Saturday with their signature dishes on the menu. Pair this with the ethnic beats from the resident DJ, the gorgeous setting and the views, this is one brunch for your to-do list.

The brunch is priced at Dhs275 for the classic beverage package that includes vodka, whisky, gin, rum and wine. The premium package is priced at Dhs325 where you can sip on Myrra signature cocktails and prosecco.

There are starters to share with your table including Greek salad, tuna carpaccio and kataifi wrapped feta cheese. For mains, tuck into Pollo a la Brasa (marinated baby chicken), kleftiko (48 hours braised lamb shoulder with feta mash) or salmon souvlaki (salmon with tomato confit and potato terrine).

Guests also have the option to enjoy a paella for four (at an additional fee), with options including chicken and beef chorizo (an extra Dhs45 per person) or mixed seafood paella (extra Dhs60 per person).

Desserts can be shared and there’s milopita (a crispy filo pastry, vanilla cream, apple and caramel sauce almonds), torrija (Spanish style French toast) and pineapple carpaccio (fresh pineapple with Greek yoghurt).

Book your table before you visit on 04 770 1433.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Saturday brunch 12pm to 4pm. Dhs275 classic package and Dhs325 premium package. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com