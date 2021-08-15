Sponsored: Two dishes, two drinks and two chef’s choice items for Dhs222 – this is Ni Ni Ni…

We’ve come to expect a certain level of luxury at Akira Back, the award-winning Japanese restaurant at W Dubai – The Palm. Its contemporary Japanese fare with Korean influences have wowed diners for a few years now, with folks enamoured by its signature tuna pizzas, diverse sushi offerings, and inventive mains.

Now, the iconic restaurant is launching an exciting new dining experience. Foodies, make way for ‘Ni Ni Ni’.

Available every Monday during the summer, Ni Ni Ni, which means ‘two two two’ in Japanese, is set to demonstrate Akira Back’s culinary prowess by serving up an impressive mix of Japanese cuisine.

For a limited time only, diners can select their choice of two dishes and two house or soft drinks and receive two chef’s choice items for Dhs222.

The eclectic menu features Akira Back’s star dishes such as the aforementioned tuna pizza, as well as the creamy spinach salad, AB tacos, eggplant miso, and a variety of tasty sushi rolls. For mains, diners can also choose Josper grilled salmon, served with garlic spinach, spicy teriyaki and nori rice crackers, and spatchcock chicken, made with chipotle miso and crispy shallots, plus a selection of delicious sides.

Of course, no meal is complete without drinks. Diners can choose two options from Akira Back’s impressive drinks menu, which includes Asahi, plus there’s a range of Italian wines as well as expertly crafted cocktails.

Ni Ni Ni at Akira Back is available for a limited-time only.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Mon 7pm to 11.30pm (two hours only per table), Dhs222 per person (includes a choice of two dishes, two drinks and two chef’s choice items. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. akirabackdubai.com

Images: Supplied