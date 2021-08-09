This is the ultimate opportunity to join a new club…

If you’ve been to university, there’s one week of the uni experience that you’ll probably remember well: Fresher’s Week. It’s the time when a whole batchload of brand new university goers are given the opportunity to meet at socials, join new clubs and make some friends along the way.

With the even traditionally taking place at the start of September, popular Irish spirts bar McGettigan’s JLT is jumping on the bandwagon, with a whole week of ‘freshers’ activities, from brunches to meet and greets, which will be attended by members of different social, sports and supporter clubs across Dubai.

This means that you can get the opportunity to find out about and potentially join such clubs and socials, which is a fantastic idea if you’re on the hunt to meet new people. McGettigan’s ‘Fresher’s Week’ runs from August 20 to 27 and there will also be plenty of great deals for teachers who will be returning to school in September.

McGettigan’s popular Friday brunch will take place on Friday, August 20, from 1pm to 4pm, priced at Dhs249 for food and free-flowing drinks. This will be a relaxed and social atmosphere to get to know people from various clubs. There’s also a Fresher’s ‘meet and greet’ breakfast on Saturday, August 21 from 1pm to 4pm.

There will be a whopping 75 per cent off selected drinks for teachers (priced from just Dh15) on selected days. The deal can be availed from 4pm to 8pm at McGettigan’s JLT on Tuesday August, 24, McGettigan’s Souk Madinat on Wednesday, August 25 and at McGettigan’s DWTC on Thursday, August 26.

Finally, a ‘Back to School’ brunch will take place on Friday, August 27 from 1pm to 4pm. It’s priced at Dhs249 for food and house beverages, however if you come dressed in school uniform, you’ll automatically get upgraded to the premium package.

