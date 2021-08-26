Sponsored: A glam spot on Jumeirah Beach Road is returning…

After a brief pause for the summer, Mercury Lounge is opening its doors for a new season next month on Thursday, September 16.

The glamorous lounge is located on the rooftop of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach where you will be treated to views of the Dubai skyline and the Arabian Sea.

During its hiatus, the rooftop lounge added a few new elements to the venue. Visitors can now snap up photographs with a charming new Vespa, a new winged mural and a floral arch that frames the Burj Khalifa and the skyline.

After you’ve taken in the sights, it’s time to tuck into a slice of Sicilian flavour. The lounge offers a new menu featuring starters including tuna, crab and mixed fish starters.

For fans of Italian, there’s a selection of pasta including a must-try Maccheroni alla Norma and lobster spaghetti.

For mains, there’s seabass, beefsteak, baby chicken and more. There’s something for the vegetarian folks too including artichokes, salad, cous cous and more.

A dessert will end your dining experience on the right note and you can have your pick from cannolo, mandorla (a frozen sweet treat), sorbet and more.

Want to stick around after your meal? Shisha is also served at the lounge. With winter just around the corner, we would recommend making a reservation before heading to the lounge.

Mercury Lounge opens its doors on September 16 and it will be open daily from 6pm to 2am (the following day). Reserve your spot on 04 270 7788.

Mercury Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. Open daily from Sept 16, 6pm to 2am (the following day). Tel: (0)4 270 7788. fourseasons.com

Images: Four Seasons Dubai