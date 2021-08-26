Looking for something after work or on the weekend? Why not head to the cinemas and watch a movie with a piping hot tub of popcorn or some delicious cheesy nachos.
Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening this week from August 26 to September 1
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman
A spectre roams the highways of a gritty 1970s America, his name is Ted Bundy. Hunting him are intrepid FBI agents Kathleen McChesney and Robert Ressler, organizers of the largest manhunt in history to apprehend America’s most infamous serial killer.
Starring: Lin Shaye, Holland Roden, Chad Micheal Murray Genre: Crime (15+)
Old
This chilling, mysterious thriller is about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly – reducing their entire lives into a single day.
Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie Genre: Thriller (PG15)
Candyman
In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.
Starring: Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett Genre: Horror (PG15)
The Night House
Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together-but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers.
Starring: Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Rebecca Hall Genre: Horror (PG15)
The Protégé
Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody, Anna is the world’s most skilled contract killer. However, when Moody is brutally killed, she vows revenge for the man who taught her everything she knows. As Anna becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer, their confrontation turns deadly, and the loose ends of a life spent killing weave themselves ever tighter.
Starring: Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick Genre: Action (PG15)
Spycies
An unlikely team of secret agents are thrown together to protect the world from an uncertain fate in this thrilling family adventure from the animators of Despicable Me, Minions and The Secret Life of Pets.
