Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

A spectre roams the highways of a gritty 1970s America, his name is Ted Bundy. Hunting him are intrepid FBI agents Kathleen McChesney and Robert Ressler, organizers of the largest manhunt in history to apprehend America’s most infamous serial killer.

Starring: Lin Shaye, Holland Roden, Chad Micheal Murray

Genre: Crime (15+)

Old

This chilling, mysterious thriller is about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly – reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

Candyman

In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.

Starring: Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

Genre: Horror (PG15)

The Night House

