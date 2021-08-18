Great spots to cheer on your team…

Looking out for some venues to watch the Premier League in Dubai with your mates? There are some great options out there where you can pair your cheers with some great food and drink deals.

Here are 11 places to watch the Premier League in Dubai

Bla Bla (The Beach Bar and Irish Bar)

This beach club and dining destination at The Beach opposite JBR is a must-visit for those who love a great time out with mates and fun vibes. Two of the venues at the colossal hotspot, The Beach Bar and Irish Bar, are screening the games and offering up happy hour from 5pm to 8pm.

The Beach Bar and Irish Bar, Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub

Garden on 8

Popular among the Dubai Media City crowd and beyond, Garden on 8 is showing the games and offering up happy hour from 4pm to 8pm where you can get two drinks for one.

Garden on 8. Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

McGettigan’s JBR

Round up the mates and head to popular spot McGettigan’s JBR. The venue is screening the Premier League games and offers top pub grub and great drinks to fuel your cheers.

McGettigan’s JBR, The Walk, Lobby Level, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 318 2580. mcgettigans.com/hilton-jbr

Original Wings and Rings

Whether there’s a game on or not, Original Wings and Rings is a great spot to chill with mates. Several deals run during the week that keeps the spot buzzing but the atmosphere really comes to life during a match. A number of deals run throughout the week from extended happy hour, Tuesday wing frenzy, ladies night and more.

Original Wings & Rings, Level C, Liberty House, DIFC, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 3am. Tel:(0)4 359 6900. @originalwingsandrings

The Rose & Crown

Cozy British pub has a variety of special offers all through the week including a happy hour from 4pm to 7pm where you can get selected beverages for Dhs29. On Monday there is a beer and wing deal, Tuesday is ladies night and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday enjoy a British Roast from 12pm to 11pm. There is also a variety of sharing platters to choose from that comfortably serve three to four people – a perfect choice for game night.

The Rose & Crown, Ground Level, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 437 0022. @theroseandcrowndubai



Tipsy Lion

Tipsy Lion on the 8th floor of Sofitel Dubai Downtown is screening the matches which you can enjoy in a chilled atmosphere. Enjoy happy hour from 5pm to 8pm.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 896 0045. @tipsyliondubai

Social Company

Soak up the Premier League at Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Screens throughout the venue are showing the match while fans can enjoy five bottles of hops for Dhs165 or indulge in a burger and a bottle of hops for Dhs99. More of a wing fan? Opt for unlimited wings during the games for Dhs99 per person. On the wider menu, there’s a mixed grill, spicy chicken burger, steak and stout pie, and hot chocolate fondant.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Soho Beer Garden and Foxglove

Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden are screening the matches where you can enjoy a Heineken tower at Dhs230 and pints at Dhs150 throughout the league. Go wearing your teams jersey to receive a discount on selected food and beverages.

Soho Beer Garden, Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @sohobeergarden Spike Bar Spike Bar at Emirates Golf Club has a number of deals while you enjoy the game. Enjoy chicken wings (Dhs69), a burger (Dhs95) or ribs (Dhs89) plus a pint. You can also get a bucket of five hops for Dhs150. Additionally, during happy hour you can get drinks for Dhs30. At two other of Dubai Golf venues, The Yard at Topgolf Dubai and Sports Bar at Jumeirah Golf Estates you can watch the match and enjoy happy hour with drinks staring from Dhs30. Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills 2, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 417 9842. dubaigolf.com The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery

Football enthusiasts can enjoy a special deal for Dhs99 that featured a signature main from the restaurant’s scrumptious menu and a choice of one draught or three pints. Paired with a laidback atmosphere, the mood is just right as you cheer on your team.

Blacksmith Bar and Eatery, Wyndham Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 407 8873. @theblacksmithdubai

The List Bar

At this revamped bar in Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, indulge in hand-shaken signature cocktails, spirits, pints, and bottled hops from around the world. LED screens around the venue show the live match. On Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy four drinks from the house menu plus mac and cheese for Dhs110. You can also enjoy five bottles of Heineken for Dhs120.

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Al Jaddaf, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 596 2222. rotana.com

