A round of applause or a slow hand clap for this dinner and a show concept in DIFC?

Dinner and a show – a fairly self-explanatory concept – has been gaining in popularity in Dubai over the last few months, with more and more residents enjoying the idea of food with a side of entertainment. While some are bold and brash, others are artistic, shining a light on effortless talent.

La Casa Del Tango falls into the latter bracket. Set-up by professional Tango dancer, Enrique Macana, the cast features flown-in Argentinian dancers and musicians, to ensure the show is of the highest standards.

The venue, however, is a little confusing. The stage is located down the far end of the restaurant, but the booths face into the middle, so you’ll need to crick your neck to see the show.

Even then, the show only takes place on weekends, but we’re told this will be extended to more days in the coming months. If you do visit on a weekend, you’ll be treated to segments of dramatic performances that break up the evening in an exciting fashion, as skilled dancers effortlessly whisk their way around the stage.

Meanwhile, the prospect of an authentically Latin American menu was exciting, and we start with the chorizo parrillero with provolone (rolled sausage with cheese – Dhs100). It was a pleasant and satisfied our queso cravings.

We also tried the beef empanadas (Dhs40), a traditional pasty-like fried snack, which was accompanied by a small bowl of relish, although sadly not enough to mask the dry texture of the filling.

Next we opt for the beef Milanese (Dhs120), a simple dish served with a layer of tomato sauce over the breaded meat and topped with grated cheese. Fine, but looked like a kid’s pizza. The accompanying roasted garlic truffle mash was delightfully light and creamy, though.

Across the board, presentation was lacklustre. The bife ancho (Dhs250) steak, which was juicy enough, arrived with just a sprinkling of salt and chimmi churri in a bowl while the chunky chips are dumped in another bowl.

Our final dish, chocolate molten cake (Dhs45), came in a slightly prettier bowl, but after the waiter poured sweet custard over the top, we felt like a kid at a birthday party.

It’s not that the food and presentation at La Casa Del Tango is bad, it’s just not up to standard, and with such stiff competition in that category and within DIFC itself, the team may find it hard to stand out with talented dancers alone.

La Casa Del Tango, Gate Avenue, DIFC, daily 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 583 0412. lcdtango.com

Images: Provided