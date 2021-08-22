We finally have a proper glimpse of baby Prince Rashid…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, became a father just a few months ago to a set of adorable twins. We’ve had just minor glimpses of the young royals, Prince Rashid and Princess Sheikha, on social media, until now.

The new dad took to social media to share a snap of his trip to Goldophin Stables, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s racing and breeding team.

Cradling Prince Rashid in his arms, the Crown Prince introduces the babe to a stunning race horse, called Adayar. In a caption, Sheikh Hamdan wrote: “Training and education should start early on. Rashid and Sheikha came to see Adayar and wish him the best.” Princess Shiekha was not pictured in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Sheikh Hamdan, affectionately known as Fazza, shows rare glimpses of his personal life, and this is the first time we’ve seen one of his twins in full view. Prince Rashid appeared to be sleeping in his father’s arms, wrapped up in a cosy blue jacket and baby grow.

Known for his love of animals, especially horses, it’s no surprise that the Crown Prince wants to introduce his passion to his children.

Images: Instagram