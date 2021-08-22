Until now, the pool was reserved for hotel guests…

If you’re happy to brave the heat and are looking for a spectacular spot to top up your tan this week, listen up. SLS Dubai has launched a limited-time ladies’ day with views galore from the 75th storey infinity pool.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August and September, girls can enjoy a chilled pool day at Privilege, on the hotel’s rooftop, along with a glass of bubbles for just Dhs100.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences (@slsdubai)

Enjoy the upbeat vibes and soak up the sun from 9am to 10pm, while overlooking Burj Khalifa from your chic day bed. The area offers full Downtown Dubai views, so be sure to stick around for sunset for the ultimate Instagram snap.

Take your day out to a whole new level with the Ciel Spa ladies package, also available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For Dhs250 per person you’ll get rooftop pool access plus a 60-minute massage or body treatment. For Dhs350, you can enjoy the spa treatment plus a poolside lunch.

Advance booking is required.

Ladies Day Out, Privilige, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9am to 10pm, Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 607 0775. slshotels.com