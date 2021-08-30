Switch it up and have some fun…

Ladies’ days in Dubai are an institution. They’re usually synonymous with lounging by a pool, sipping on drinks and nibbling on sharing platters. If you’re looking to switch it up and give yourself some thrills, check out the cool ladies’ day offering at Laguna Waterpark.

Launching on Monday, August 30, you and your girl gang will get the full run of the popular La Mer waterpark from 10am to 6pm every Monday. The park boasts hours of fun, with four zones named Surf, Relax, Slide and Splash. There’s a FlowRider experience, slide tower and rides like the Constrictor, Free Fall and Mad Racer, as well as a lazy river for those who want to keep it more chilled.

It’s priced at Dhs195 for ladies and if you have little ones in tow, they can get access for Dhs145. For toddlers, the Splash Pad is the perfect multi-sensory experience with splash pools, squirting water and rain. For the middle ones, AquaPlay is sure to keep their rapt attention, with mini waterslides and a giant soaker bucket.

If you’re really more of a sunbather, there’s plenty of opportunity to soak up that Vitamin D on one of the water park’s many sun beds. When you’ve worked up a hunger from all of that splashing around, stop for a drink and a bite to eat at one of the many food and beverage outlets on-site.

For those who’s day out with the girls just isn’t complete without a tipple or two, head on up to The Bungalow, Laguna Waterpark’s popular licensed bar. It’s beach vibes all the way, with a rustic surf-shack feel and an open-aired deck to make the most of those brilliant La Mer views.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, Mondays, 10am to 6pm, Dhs195 ladies, Dhs145 kids (aged 9 and under). Tel: 800 7699. lagunawaterpark.com

Images: Provided