Sponsored: Level up your pool day or dinner date…

We’re fortunate enough to live in a city where the sun shines almost every day. As the old saying goes, ‘when the sun shines make hay’, and there’s no better place to do just that than in Dubai. If you’re heading out for lunch, dinner or a luxe pool day, be sure to visit Tasca by José Avillez at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai.

This beautiful restaurant has earned itself a legion of fans for its Portuguese dishes and stunning rooftop setting. The restaurant itself overlooks a beautiful infinity pool and out across the sea and iconic Dubai skyline. A meal here will have you feeling like you’re dining at a chic beach club in the Mediterranean somewhere.

You’ll find a varied menu at Tasca, from light options such as small bites and soups to fish and seafood or meat dishes. If you’re visiting for a special date night, try one of the ‘specials for two’, such as the Tasca seafood feast or the ‘deconstructed beef Wellington’. Make sure to save room for dessert too, with some innovative sweet creations.

Throughout summer, Tasca offers a light summer lunch menu (priced at Dhs135 per person), which is perfect paired with a cocktail or two whilst you sit out on the sun-dappled terrace. Complementing the Portuguese-fusion menu is an extensive wine list, boasting the largest selection of Portuguese wines in Dubai.

A pool this luxe can’t go without a visit, so if you feel like spending the day soaking up the sun, you can enjoy the ultimate pool pass. It includes all-day pool access, a welcome drink, fresh fruit platter, a three-course menu by chef José Avillez, a selection of signature Portuguese drinks, wines and mocktails, plus a sunset cocktail of your choice, served between 5pm and 6pm. It’s priced at Dhs1,000 per person.

Tasca by José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1 Dubai, open 12.30pm to 11pm daily. mandarinoriental.com

Images: Provided