Sponsored: Enjoy a three-course dinner, free-flowing beverages and infectious Reggaeton beats…

If you’ve long had your finger firmly on the pulse of Dubai’s beating food and beverage scene, the chances are you’ll have visited French restaurant Bagatelle once or twice. The venue is legendary for its sophisticated French dinners, that descend into a fun atmosphere at the drop of a hat.

Spice up your Saturday by visiting Bagatelle for its BagaETON drunch which runs from 8pm every Saturday night. Bagatelle’s usual French flair fuses with a Latin American fiesta, with a three-course set menu, free-flowing beverages and vibrant Latino inspired Reggaeton beats brought to you by resident DJ Polin.

If you’re not familiar with Bagatelle, you’ll visit the restaurant for dinner, and then all of a sudden, the lights will go down, the music will swell and, on Saturdays, it’s an unforgettable latino vibe. When dancing was permitted, everyone would be up on their feet (even the staff got involved). Then, the lights go back on and it’s back to dinner before the next round.

The three-hour set menu, designed by chef Ricardo Gonçalvez includes a selection of hot and cold sharing plates such as tuna tartare, lobster rolls, truffle pizza and short rib croquettes. Choose from mains such as pesto risotto, salmon fillet, truffle baby chicken, king prawn linguine and the French classic, steak frites.

Of course, no dinner would be complete without something sweet and there are plenty of classic French sweet treats to hit that spot. There are several beverages’ packages to choose from:, Dhs390 for select mixed drinks, Dhs450 for house beverages and Dhs490 for premium beverages.

This chic restaurant can be found at Fairmont Dubai. Seating ranges from cosy booths to luxe blue velveted sofas and chairs in the bar area. The walls are adorned with eclectic prints and the chandelier-style lighting gives it a distinct luxury French feel.

Bagatelle Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Saturday drunch, 8pm onwards, priced from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 354 5035. bagatelledubai.com

Images: Provided