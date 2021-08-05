Sponsored: The list includes award-winning restaurants and prices start from just Dhs69…

Residents and visitors who are in Dubai for the Dubai Summer Surprises aim to get one thing done during the event: Shopping! While yes, it is a huge part of Dubai Summer Surprises, there’s plenty of other activities to be enjoyed.

One such event is the DSS Summer Restaurant Week which runs from August 11 to 21 and focuses on the love of food.

During the 11 days, popular restaurants across the city are serving up the special summer menus at a set cost. Foodies will be able to enjoy meals that include breakfast, two-course lunches, three-course dinners, children’s menus and much more for a limited time.

The best news is that the menus are affordable which is money saved that can be spent on more shopping during Dubai Summer Surprises.

A total number of 30 restaurants are part of Summer Restaurant Week. The list includes Rhodes W1, Carnival by Tresind, Hillhouse Brasserie, Maison Mathis, Mama Zonia, Al Nafoorah and more.

The restaurants serve up different cuisines ranging from Indian, Thai, American, Pan-Asian, Lebanese, Mexican and more – so you’re sure to find a restaurant that will satisfy your hankering.

So, what will this cost? Well, the cost for breakfast is set at just Dhs69. A two-course lunch will cost you Dhs95 and a three-course dinner meal will set you back just Dhs150.

A children’s menu is also available at the restaurants so the little ones can enjoy it, too. Breakfast is set at Dhs25 while lunch and dinner will cost just Dhs35 and includes a meal, dessert and drink.

A list of participating restaurants can be found here.

If there’s a restaurant on the list that you’ve really wanted to dine at, this is the perfect opportunity for you to go and try it out.

DSS Summer Restaurant Week, various locations around Dubai. From August 11 to 21. summerrestaurantweek.com