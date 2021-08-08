The unequivocal dons of dim sum are coming to Abu Dhabi’s The Galleria Mall…

If you’re a fan of Chinese food, there’s a strong chance you’ll already be well acquainted with Din Tai Fung.

The brand began its journey in Taiwan, but the appeal was enough to see it spread to 12 countries worldwide. Two separate branches in Hong Kong have even been awarded Michelin stars.

You can already find several Din Tai Fung restaurants in Dubai, at The Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall and Nakheel Mall.

But the latest outlet is scheduled to open in early 2022 at Abu Dhabi’s own The Galleria Al Maryah Island, which already boasts some of the capitals best-loved fine and casual dining options.

Although you can currently order Din Tai Fun through Talabat and Carriage, this will be the first live dine-in restaurant in the capital.

The yummiest of cha

Din Tai Fung offers a range of Taiwanese and Chinese food, occasionally with an occidental twist. Their often open-kitchens are probably perhaps best known for a range of flavour-filled dim sum.

Dumpling devotees can knock chopsticks against meat, seafood and veg wontons, potstickers, shumai and juicy Chinese buns.

But what really brings the boys and girls to the yard is the signature collection of XiaoLongBao, 18-fold puckered pastry wraps packed with juicy bundles of mutton or chicken and crab, served with a selection of dipping condiments.

One extra note, some of the Dubai outlets offer special delivery combo meals that represent outstanding value. We’re hoping this travels as well as their crispy wontons.

More Galleria gastronomical goodness

In May we reported on the soon-to-be-arriving TVM, a fresh Irish bar concept for which the drinks menu will be absolutely alcohol-free.

And whilst the idea of an unlicensed Irish bar might initially cause some mental buffering, the concept behind it is actually quite beautiful. The original Dublin outfit (launched in 2019) has proved a roaring success amongst the Liffey-livers, where it encourages people to ‘drink differently’.

Other coming soon dining developments include a pair of Lebanese restaurants, Almayass and Grand Beirut. Both will be offering authentic Levantine classics in a warm and friendly setting.

