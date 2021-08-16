It’s up there with some of the most Instagrammable restaurants in Dubai…

With so much to do in Dubai, Saturdays can sometimes be the new Fridays and if you’re looking to round off your weekend on a sweet note, how does a sundowner brunch at a stunning Japanese restaurant sound? Aka Dubai has just launched its brand new Saturday brunch offering.

You’ll find the stunning restaurant at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. It’s sultry and glamorous, decked out in hues of bright fuchsia and chic black. There are cushy booths, two-seater tables and a large table in the middle, with huge floral arrangements suspended from the ceiling.

Of course, there is a cool terrace area which guarantees you amazing sunset views and the famous fountain shows at The Pointe. The brand new sundowner brunch runs every Saturday from 6pm to 9pm with four courses of delicious Japanese food and free-flowing drinks alongside lively music from the DJ.

On the menu is AKA house salad, crispy baby squid and creamy burrata, followed by a chef’s selection of sushi. Mains include black cod, spicy seafood noodles and the perfectly-cooked Wagyu tenderloin. Desserts will keep you sweet with chocolate fondant and traditional mochi ice cream.

The ‘Sundowner Brunch’ is priced at Dhs350 for soft drinks, Dhs550 for house beverages and Dhs890 including champagne. Other events on throughout the week include ladies night on Mondays with three drinks, a starter and sushi for Dhs150, or the couples package of sushi and two glasses of champagne, priced at Dhs400 for two.

Aka Dubai, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays 6pm to 9pm, priced from Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 578 0555. @aka_dubai

Images: Provided