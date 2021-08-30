fbpx
UAE petrol prices are set to decrease in September 2021

20 hours ago

The monthly fuel price for September has been announced…

It’s happy days for UAE drivers – paying at the pump is about to get kinder on the purse strings as prices for petrol and diesel is going down in September. After experiencing six months of a rise in price, this will come as a relief.

 

As of September 1, 2021, Super 98 will be 2.55 per litre (a decrease on August’s Dhs2.58 per litre). If you require Special 95, it will cost you Dhs2.44 per litre (down from Dhs2.47 per litre).

Diesel prices have also decreased as well, now priced at Dhs2.38 per litre instead of Dhs2.45

After an increase in the past six months, the drop in petrol prices will be a welcome to UAE drivers.

UAE petrol prices for 2021

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 in 2021 so far.

January: Dhs1.91

February: Dhs1.91

March: Dhs2.21

April: Dhs2.29

May: Dhs2.30

June: Dhs2.38

July: Dhs2.47

August: Dhs2.58

September: Dhs2.55

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

Image: Getty 

