Two exciting astronomical events are taking place this month, as Jupiter and Saturn reach their closest point to the UAE. The two stunning planets appeared largest and brightest on August 2, but the annual phenomenon known as ‘opposition’ will also take place on August 20.

One budding photographer, an Emirati firefighter named Rashid bin Aziz Al Shehhi, managed to capture some brilliant footage of Saturn last night, while he was up high on Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. The video clearly shows the incredible planet with its rings, using a zoom lens on a Nikon P1000 camera.

The video, shared to Rashid’s Instagram account, has had more than 6,000 views and counting, with plenty of comments from excited viewers.

It’s not the first time Rashid has documented the wondrous event; he regularly showcases his photographic skills with astronomical events, capturing Saturn, the moon and plenty of breathtaking sunsets too.

If you missed out on the opportunity to see Saturn for yourself last night, keep your eyes on the skies on August 20 as the phenomenon is due to take place again. After that, it will be a whole year before our next chance.

Header image: Getty