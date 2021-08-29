What a relief…

After 18 months of working as ‘one team’, HH Sheikh Mohammed tells the UAE that ‘the worst has passed’. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a cabinet meeting this week to discuss the latest developments in the global pandemic.

The Dubai ruler took to Twitter to share that he was briefed on procedures to support the medical sector during Covid-19. Thanks to the efforts of citizens and residents of the UAE, who ‘worked as one team during the pandemic’, the worst of the pandemic has now passed.

He continued, “Today, we also approved the regulations governing medical and pharmaceutical products in the country. The goal is to ensure the presence and quality of all our national medical needs throughout the year, and in all regions of the country.”

كما اعتمدنا اليوم اللوائح المنظمة للمنتجات الطبية والصيدلانية في الدولة… والهدف ضمان وجود وجودة كافة احتياجاتنا الطبية الوطنية على مدار العام.. وفي كافة مناطق الدولة.. pic.twitter.com/8udpZ1E41x — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 29, 2021

The UAE has been readying itself for the biggest event in the calendar, Expo 2020 Dubai, which kicks off on October 1, 2021. Every step in the management of the pandemic has been carefully considered in preparation for Expo, to ensure that the event can reach its target of 25 million visitors.

On Saturday August 28, 2021 the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the news that the UAE would be opening up tourist visa applications for all nationalities, provided individuals have been fully vaccinated (two shots) with one of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) list of approved vaccines.

