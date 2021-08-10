Sponsored: Get into the Vietnamese vibe…

Fans of authentic Vietnamese rejoice, as there’s a brand new brunch in town. The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR’s beautiful Pan-Asian restaurant, Blue Jade, is launching a brunch for the first time ever, and it looks epic.

Taking place every Thursday evening, Saigon Social promises to take you on a culinary journey across Vietnam. Guests will enjoy traditional dishes from Ha Long Bay, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and beyond.

The lively event will run between 8pm and 11pm, and guests can choose to sit either on the colourfully decorated alfresco terrace or inside the vibrant venue itself. The interiors are inspired by French-Vietnamese architecture with cool street bicycles, side streets and hidden passages.

Dishes will be served by Chef Ta Van, who aims to bring the spirit of his hometown to Dubai’s glistening shores. Menu highlights include Pho Bo (Vietnamese national noodle soup), Cá Nướng Lá sen (ginger lotus sea bass), Bò lúc lắc (stir fried beef tenderloin), and Bánh Cuon Nhân Tôm Hùm (Homemade Fresh Rice Paper Rolls with lobster meat, shiitake mushroom and lime fish sauce).

The brunch wouldn’t represent Saigon without some delicious treats, so to finish guests will enjoy desserts such as Nem CuỐi Chiên (crispy banana spring roll), and Xoi Dua (Pandan sticky rice with coconut milk) as well as exotic fruit platters.

Prepare for a night to remember at Blue Jade transports you to Asia with a host of live entertainment, including the fusion hand pan.

Prices start from Dhs249 for the ‘District 4’ packages inclusive of soft drinks, or the ‘District 1’ package is Dhs398 including Asian cocktails, house spirits, beer, wine and sparkling wine.

To book your spot at this memorable brunch, call (0)4 399 4000, email dine.dubai@ritzcarlton.com or visit bluejadedubai.com for more information.

