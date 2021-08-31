Win! Silver tier membership on the Atlantis Circle app and three fun experiences
Fans of Atlantis, The Palm restaurants and Aquaventure will love The Atlantis Circle, a new mobile app-based programme that rewards members with a range of discounts and exclusive offers across the entire property.
To celebrate its launch, they’re giving away two Silver Tier memberships for one year to two lucky What’s On readers. This will entitle you to a 25 per cent discount at all participating restaurants at Atlantis, The Palm, exclusive invites to product launches and events, a complimentary birthday dinner for two and much more.
To sweeten the prize even more, each winner will receive three Atlantis, The Palm experiences: a day at Aquaventure, a Dolphin Bay experience and a watersports activity of choice, to be enjoyed anytime throughout the year.
To be in with a chance of winning, first sign up to The Atlantis Circle app, and then enter below…
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before September 30, 2021
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after September 30, 2021