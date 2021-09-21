The new spot will have a roof terrace and Burj Khalifa views…

Local eatery, 21grams, has long been celebrated for its home-grown, community-focused concept. The Balkan Bistro is about to level up its offering, starting with a brand new bigger location in Dubai.

Bidding farewell to its Jumeirah Beach Road post, 21grams will move to Meyan Mall in Al Thanya Street. The new spot will have an increased capacity, a rooftop terrace and views of Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab.

To mark the start of 21grams’ new chapter, the bistro will also launch a new menu, complete with dishes that use seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers. Guests will be able to enjoy all-day breakfast, as well as lunch and dinner at the new spot.

“Our first venue centred around community and family, we want our new location to continue this same spirit. With the ever-growing Dubai food scene, we aim to continue our infamous high standards and remain everyone’s favourite local spot with our something-for-everyone atmosphere and menu,” said Stasha Toncev, Founder of 21grams.

For those looking for something a little more exclusive, a cosy private dining room can be used for events such as private gatherings or an intimate chef’s table event.

21grams closing the original restaurant on September 11, 2021, with an opening date sent to be announced soon. Keep your eyes peeled to What’s On for all the details.